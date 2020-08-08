Poojary's aide who jumped bail caught in Bengaluru

13 years on, Poojary's aide who jumped bail caught in Bengaluru

DHNS
DHNS,
  • Aug 08 2020, 00:48 ist
  • updated: Aug 08 2020, 01:07 ist
Ikhlaq Qureshi

An associate of gangster Ravi Poojary who allegedly jumped bail in a 13-year-old double murder was caught in northeastern Bengaluru on Thursday. 

The CCB said it arrested 45-year-old Ikhlaq Qureshi near Bagalur Cross. A CCB team under inspector H K Mahanand went to Nagamangala, Qureshi's current place of stay in Mandya district, to arrest him but he had moved to Bengaluru by then, said Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime), Sandeep Patil. 

Qureshi, a native of Muzzafarnagar, UP, is an accused in the 2007 double murder that occurred at Shabnam Developers, Tilak Nagar. He had allegedly supplied two pistols to a few associates of Poojary who later shot dead a receptionist and a driver at the builder's office. Qureshi was arrested the same year and jailed but he later got bail and absconded, skipping trial. He was hiding for the past 13 years, Patil said. 

"Qureshi sourced the guns from UP with the help of one Azad, another associate of Poojary's," Patil added. Qureshi stayed back in Karnataka as the Muzzafarnagar police had booked him under the Arms Act. He started a garment business and kept a low profile, Patil said. 

In February, the CCB brought Poojary from Senegal and charged him in the double murder in June. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Bengaluru
Ravi Poojary
Crime

What's Brewing

What makes Kiarostami a modern master? Start here

What makes Kiarostami a modern master? Start here

TikTok & WeChat: Chinese apps dogged by security fears

TikTok & WeChat: Chinese apps dogged by security fears

The unique US failure to control the novel coronavirus

The unique US failure to control the novel coronavirus

Time to throw light on Bengaluru's power heritage

Time to throw light on Bengaluru's power heritage

World's 3 hottest Julys happened in the last five years

World's 3 hottest Julys happened in the last five years

What we know so far about Covid-19 and children

What we know so far about Covid-19 and children

The Lead: Assam engulfed by flood and Covid-19

The Lead: Assam engulfed by flood and Covid-19

Way to measure magnetic field of solar corona found

Way to measure magnetic field of solar corona found

 