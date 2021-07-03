A ventilation boost required in indoor crowded spaces

With the World Health Organization (WHO) suggesting ‘the possibility of aerosol transmission' of Covid-19 in indoor crowded spaces such as gyms and other fitness centres, proper air circulation and cross-ventilation has become critical in pandemic control.

Many gyms in Bengaluru have begun to switch off their air-conditioners and restructured their interior architecture to let in fresh air and ensure cross-ventilation. Some centres now have open-air fitness equipment. Here’s a look at the other safety protocols.

• The State Government has mandated that gym occupancy at any time cannot exceed 50% of the capacity, strict Covid-19 appropriate behaviour, sanitising equipment after every use. In case of violation, the gym would be closed till the pandemic is over.

• Modify or adjust cardio equipment, free weight areas, weight training equipment, and fitness classrooms to maintain social distancing of at least six feet. If rearranging is not an option, place ‘do not use’ signage and turn-off / unplug select equipment to allow for proper social distancing.

• Use visual cues such as floor decals, coloured tape, and signs to remind patrons to maintain social-distance from others, including around training equipment.

• Upgrade towel dispensers to touchless. Install barriers between toilets and sinks if a six feet distance is not already in place. Clean restrooms and locker areas every two hours.

• Where available, utilise any outdoor area to relocate gym equipment

• Stagger timing of sessions/classes and allow a minimum of 15-30 minutes between classes to avoid overlap between users arriving and leaving