Actor Chetan grilled, vows to keep fighting Brahminism

Kannada actor Chetan Kumar, also known as Chetan Ahimsa, was questioned by Basavanagudi police on Wednesday over a viral video in which he spoke about fighting Brahminism.

The actor said he would continue to oppose Brahminism and fight for equality and justice.

Police had registered an FIR against the actor following a complaint by Pawan Kumar Sharma, the president of an obscure organisation called Vipra Yuva Vedike. Police invoked IPC sections 153 B (imputations, assertions prejudicial to national integration) and under 295 A (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage reli­gious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or reli­gious beliefs).

Sharma accused the actor of speaking in a “derogative” manner about Brahmins, thereby “hurting Hindu sentiments and creating differences among religions”.

The video was shared on YouTube, Instagram, Facebook and other social media.

On Wednesday, the actor appeared at the Basavanagudi police station after being summoned by the police.

Srinivas, Assistant Commissioner of Police (Jayanagar sub-division), questioned Chetan for more than three hours and summoned him again on June 18.

“We are yet to complete the questioning, so he has to appear again. We cannot disclose more details at this point in time. Once the questioning is completed, we will decide on the further course of action,” said the investigating officer.

Police recorded the actor’s statement in both video and written forms.

Hours later, Chethan tweeted that he was questioned by the police for four hours and stressed that his fight against Brahminism will continue. “Today, I was questioned for 4 hours at Basavanagudi Police Station regarding my social media videos & posts opposing #Brahminism. I stood by truth & democracy. I’m proud to contribute in my own small ways to the global movement for equality, justice, & non-violence. Fight goes on!”