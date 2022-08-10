After Covid lull, Parade Ground gets ready for Independence Day celebrations

After two years of lull, this year’s Independence Day is set to return to what it used to be during the pre-pandemic times.

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) and the city administration have started preparations for the celebrations at the Field Marshal Manekshaw Parade Ground. “We have started levelling the ground and making arrangements to ensure rains do not spoil the event. Also CCTV cameras and bag scanners are being installed to ensure safety at the event,” said Rangappa, BBMP special commissioner (administration).

Nearly 2,500 children are set to participate in the cultural programme to be held at the event.

“The cultural programmes, which were suspended during the pandemic, will return. At least 2,500 children will participate in the event. Also, 30 teams, including the police battalion, will participate in the parade,” Rangappa added.

After two years, the public will be allowed to participate in the celebrations. Expecting a large public turnout, there is likely to be heightened police security during the event.

The number of police personnel who will be deployed at the event is yet to be finalised.