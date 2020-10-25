After FIR against Congress candidate, Rajarajeshwari Nagar inspector transferred  

Rajarajeshwari Nagar police inspector Naveen Supekar has been transferred to the intelligence wing based on instructions from the Election Commission. RR Nagar police recently kicked up a controversy by registering an FIR against Congress candidate Kusuma H for violating guidelines while filing nomination papers for the November 3 bypolls to the constituency.

Malleswaram traffic inspector Anil has been posted in Supekar’s place. Supekar had been transferred even during the previous Assembly elections as allegations surfaced against him.

Congress leaders complained to the poll panel after the FIR was registered against Kusuma. Nandini Layout police filed two cases against the Congress and BJP leaders after they clashed at Lakshmidevi Nagar ward in Nandini Layout.

Flag march ahead of polls

The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), Karnataka State Reserve Police (KSRP) and the jurisdictional police held a flag march in the north and west divisions as part of security measures ahead of the RR Nagar bypolls.

Police held the march in Kamakshipalya, Jnanabharathi, Annapoorneshwari Nagar and Rajarajeshwari Nagar areas. They also erected checkpoints in 40 places, barricading and deploying personnel.