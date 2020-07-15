Authorities shut down OPDs of two private hospitals

Apollo Hospital, Jayanagar, and Vikram Hospital, Cunningham Road, were forced to shut their outpatient departments (OPDs) on Tuesday for not treating Covid patients referred by the BBMP.

A circular on Tuesday said the two hospitals will risk losing their licences under the Karnataka Private Medical Establishment Act if they continue to turn away Covid-19 patients after the 48-hour OPD closure.

Dr Srinivas G A, district health officer, Bengaluru Urban, said Apollo Hospital in Jayanagar refused treatment to patients referred via the 1912 helpline, saying they are short of beds.

“But they are treating 60 Covid patients, of which 51 are paying them cash or by insurance. Only nine are referred by the government,” Dr Srinivas said. “Even Vikram Hospital is doing the same thing.”

The two hospitals have been turning away patients for the past five days, the official added. While the hospitals said they need to train their staff in treating Covid-19 patients, they admitted patients are directly approaching them. “Even Apollo Bannerghatta admits patients come directly, but it says it can’t treat Covid patients referred by the government."

Despite having branches in Jayanagar, Bannerghatta Road, and Malleswaram, the Apollo Hospital Group is not dedicating one of the hospitals for Covid-19 treatment. It has given only 60 beds in the Jayanagar hospital, while allowing outpatients in the other 40 beds.

Dr Govindaiah Yatheesh, head of Apollo Jayanagar, said the hospital had to shut the OPD unit as per the department’s notice. “We will meet the department officials and clear the misunderstandings,” Dr Yatheesh said. “We didn’t expect many outpatients during the lockdown anyway.”

The doctor said 50% of the nursing staff and 60% of the housekeeping staff disappeared the day they announced that their unit will be a dedicated Covid hospital.

“When there are 22 ICU patients, we have to maintain a nursing staff-patient ratio. A nurse can work only for six hours. I need 200 nurses in total, but short of 90 more."

Kamala Tulsidas, executive assistant to the CEO of Vikram Hospital, told DH: “We will adhere to the department’s notice and shut our OPD. However, we do not want to comment on the denial of Covid treatment to patients.”