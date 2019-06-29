Ban on ride-sharing: Citizens fume over Tughlaq Durbar

Dubbing the ban on ride-sharing unscientific, citizens and transport experts said laws must catch up with the latest developments.

Ashish Verma, Professor of Transport Systems Engineering in IISc, wondered how the government allowed ride-sharing for so long if it was illegal? “The crisis in transport sector and the congestion on roads require good solutions. The government should rethink its move as the ban will only bring more cars on the road,” he said.

Pravir B, an activist from Whitefield, said, “The ban will bring more single-occupant vehicles on the roads, given the negligible rail services, inadequate metro and reduced buses.”

Netizens were also angry, with one tweet calling the move ‘Tughlaq darbar’.