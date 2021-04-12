BBMP sacks workers seen in swab manipulation video

A day after a video which purportedly shows the manipulation of swab samples went viral, Kodigehalli police have registered an FIR against two outsourced staffers of the BBMP seen in the footage.

Nagaraj and Hemanth were booked for falsification of information and criminal breach of trust following a complaint by Dr Premachand R, chief health officer, Urban Primary Health Centre, Kodigehalli. The FIR was registered on Saturday and police have been requested to find out when the incident happened.

Also read: Questions over Covid testing after video shows 'swab manipulation'

Going a step further, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) dismissed the workers and suspended the chief health officer pending further investigation.

In a written response to a notice issued by the civic body, Dr Premanand claimed that the incident had taken place in his absence and promised to make sure it did not recur.