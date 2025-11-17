Maharashtra to launch India's first-ever Pod taxi connecting Thane, Navi Mumbai, Mira-Bhayandar; check all details here

<p>Maharashtra has approved India's first pod taxi which will be connecting Thane, Navi Mumbai, Mira-Bhayandar. </p><p>Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority will be conducting feasibility studies for pod taxi network. </p><p>As per <a href="https://thelogicalindian.com/maharashtra-approves-indias-first-pod-taxi-network-connecting-thane-navi-mumbai-mira-bhayandar/">reports</a>, the new pod taxi will curb traffic and save time on long travel time. The project was initiated under Eknath Shinde's leadership, who was the chief minister and will be operated through public private partnership model, with the MMRDA as the nodal agency, as reported by several publications. </p><p>The pod taxi will tackle the traffic issues as these areas have seen rapid growth in population. </p>.<p><strong>What is a pod taxi?</strong></p><p>A pod taxi is a small, automated electric vehicle which is driverless and runs on and elevated track.</p><p>It can be a good transport to curb congestion in cities as it is fast and an efficient mode of public transport. </p><p>A pod taxi can hold two to six people at once which can be booked after passengers select their destination. </p><p>These taxi are eco friendly that emit no pollution and they work on separate tracks which prevents interference from traffic on roads. </p><p>The pod taxi system already runs in places including Masdar City (UAE), Heathrow Airport (United Kingdom), Suncheon City (South Korea) and Rivium (Netherlands).</p>