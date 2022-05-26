Bengaluru changes monthly bus pass rules: See details

Starting July, the BMTC will begin issuing 30-day passes that will be valid from the date of purchase rather than for the calendar month.

At present, passes are structured for the calendar month, which doesn’t translate into good savings for passengers who purchase the pass after a week.

The rule will be applicable for ordinary, Vajra as well as Vayu Vajra bus passes issued by the Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC).

The corporation has also relaxed the rules on identity cards. At present, those who want to buy a monthly pass have to get an identity card from the BMTC.

“The BMTC will withdraw the identity card mandate with effect from July 2022, allowing passengers with any government photo identity card (Aadhaar, voter ID, PAN card, passport and driving licence),” a BMTC public relations officer said.