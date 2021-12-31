BBMP may mandate two-dose vax for cab, metro commuters

Bengaluru civic body mulls mandating two-dose vaccination for cab, metro commuters

After recording 565 cases over the past 24 hours, a five-month high, officials said that they want to replicate the Mumbai model in the city

IANS
IANS, Bengaluru,
  • Dec 31 2021, 11:46 ist
  • updated: Dec 31 2021, 11:59 ist
Sample collection at the Chollanayakanahalli primary health centre. Credit: DH Photo/BK Janardhan

Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), the civic agency of Bengaluru, is contemplating replicating the Mumbai model of making two doses of Covid-19 vaccines compulsory for those travelling by autos, taxis and public transport, including buses and metro.

The proposal, already sent to the government and relevant authorities, is likely to be approved soon.

Chief Health Officer of BBMP Dr Balasundar stated that two doses of vaccines have been made compulsory at public places and authorities are considering making it compulsory for auto and taxi travellers. The decision will be taken after considering the situation.

Also Read — Covid-negative report must to attend physical classes, say private schools

Dr Trilokchandra, Special Commissioner for Health, stated that the rule is already being implemented in Mumbai. The government has made it compulsory for travelling in auto, taxi and public transportation. "We want to replicate it in BBMP limits," he said.

Meanwhile, Bengaluru recorded a five-month high in daily Covid-19 cases, recording 565 cases over the past 24 hours. The previous high of 551 Covid-19 cases was reported on July 24. As many as 6,846 people are being treated at designated hospitals, as per the health department statistics.

As many as 82 containment zones have been formed in Bengaluru presently following the outbreak of Covid cases. Also, 87 international passengers tested positive for Covid-19 and have been isolated in designated government as well as private hospitals.

Watch the latest DH Videos here:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Bengaluru
Karnataka
Covid-19
Coronavirus
BBMP
Omicron

What's Brewing

World to ring in New Year under Covid-19 cloud

World to ring in New Year under Covid-19 cloud

Heading to Cubbon Park? Keep these rules in mind

Heading to Cubbon Park? Keep these rules in mind

DH Toon | Rahul Gandhi is now 'working from plane'

DH Toon | Rahul Gandhi is now 'working from plane'

No reason to delay Covid jab during pregnancy: Study

No reason to delay Covid jab during pregnancy: Study

Throwing a NYE party at home?

Throwing a NYE party at home?

‘Psycho’ squirrel’s Christmas rampage injures 18 in UK

‘Psycho’ squirrel’s Christmas rampage injures 18 in UK

In Pics | 17 Most bizarre news stories from 2021

In Pics | 17 Most bizarre news stories from 2021

Is Ranveer Singh's '83' worth the hype?

Is Ranveer Singh's '83' worth the hype?

 