Bengaluru civic body mulls mandating two-dose vaccination for cab, metro commuters

Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), the civic agency of Bengaluru, is contemplating replicating the Mumbai model of making two doses of Covid-19 vaccines compulsory for those travelling by autos, taxis and public transport, including buses and metro.

The proposal, already sent to the government and relevant authorities, is likely to be approved soon.

Chief Health Officer of BBMP Dr Balasundar stated that two doses of vaccines have been made compulsory at public places and authorities are considering making it compulsory for auto and taxi travellers. The decision will be taken after considering the situation.

Dr Trilokchandra, Special Commissioner for Health, stated that the rule is already being implemented in Mumbai. The government has made it compulsory for travelling in auto, taxi and public transportation. "We want to replicate it in BBMP limits," he said.

Meanwhile, Bengaluru recorded a five-month high in daily Covid-19 cases, recording 565 cases over the past 24 hours. The previous high of 551 Covid-19 cases was reported on July 24. As many as 6,846 people are being treated at designated hospitals, as per the health department statistics.

As many as 82 containment zones have been formed in Bengaluru presently following the outbreak of Covid cases. Also, 87 international passengers tested positive for Covid-19 and have been isolated in designated government as well as private hospitals.

