Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homelifestyle

Durga Puja 2025: Iconic non-veg dishes of Kolkata to try this festive season

Durga Puja 2025 is all set to begin on October 28, and with it comes not just devotion and celebration, but also a feast of flavours that defines the spirit of the festival. The festivities unofficially begin a day earlier with Anandamela. At the same time, rituals and festive fashion are integral to the experience, for many, Pujo is incomplete without indulging in the iconic non-vegetarian delicacies. Here’s a list of must-try non-veg dishes of Kolkata this festive season.
Last Updated : 25 September 2025, 07:14 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments

Kosha Mangsho

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Credit: Meta AI</p></div>

Credit: Meta AI

Kolkata Biryani

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Credit: Meta AI</p></div>

Credit: Meta AI

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Crispy Fish Fry

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Credit: Meta AI</p></div>

Credit: Meta AI

Chingri Malai Curry

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Credit: Meta AI</p></div>

Credit: Meta AI

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Kathi Rolls ( Chicken, Mutton or Egg)

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Credit: Meta AI</p></div>

Credit: Meta AI

Doi Maach

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Credit: Meta AI</p></div>

Credit: Meta AI

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Bhetki Macher Fry

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Credit: Meta AI</p></div>

Credit: Meta AI

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 25 September 2025, 07:14 IST
India NewslifestyleTrendingDurga PujaIndian festivalDurga Puja food

Follow us on :

Follow Us