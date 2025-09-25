Rishab Shetty visits Kollur Mookambika Temple to celebrate 'Kantara Chapter 1' trailer success

<p>Filmmaker and actor Rishab Shetty and his wife and costume designer Pragathi Shetty made a religious visit to celebrate the thunderous response of <em>Kantara Chapter 1</em> trailer. According to them, the trailer doesn’t just meet expectations, but surpasses them. Scripting history, the trailer amassed a whopping 107M+ views and 3.4M+ likes in just 24 hours.</p><p>To celebrate this achievement, Rishab Shetty and his wife Pragathi visited the iconic Kollur Mookambika Temple in Udipi, Karnataka. The couple offered special prayers to the goddess, seeking divine blessings for the film’s success. Pictures of Rishab and Pragathi offering special prayers at the temple are making waves on social media.</p><p>After the phenomenal success of <em>Kantara</em> in 2022, audiences had been eagerly awaiting its prequel. With the trailer finally unveiled, the makers gave a glimpse of what's in store in the prequel to one of the biggest blockbusters of 2022. The trailer was loaded with spine-tingling moments and soul-stirring visuals. </p>.<p><em>Kantara: Chapter 1</em> is Rishab and Hombale Films’ most ambitious project and has high hopes from the audiences across the globe as well.</p><p>Elevating the hype for the movie, the producers, Hombale Films, is leaving no stone unturned in carrying forward the legacy of this divine blockbuster. <br></p><p>Scheduled for a global release on October 2, the film will be released in Kannada, Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam, Tamil, Bengali, and English.</p>