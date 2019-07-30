24-yr-old confronts eve-teasers, thrashed

Five unidentified men brutally thrashed a 24-year-old youth who intervened to stop them from eve-teasing at the busy Madiwala masjid bus stop on July 26.

Social media executive and Ashok Nagar resident Akhilesh Bhardwaj had to get hospitalised, as the gang beat him up with rods and punched him severely. The accused threatened him by wielding machetes and daggers, he said.

Bhardwaj, who was waiting for a bus at the Madiwala masjid stop to get home from work, noticed the five men — one of them drunk — pass lewd comments at girls getting down from a BMTC bus. One of the gang members flashed his bare chest before the girls and blocked their way, Bhardwaj told DH.

When another man began intimidating the girls, Bhardwaj pulled him back and told him in Hindi to behave in public.

"His friends circled me and thrashed me with rods and bare fists. They wielded machetes and daggers and threatened me. All this was happening just 50 metres away from the Madiwala police station," Bhardwaj said.

The gang fled when the crowd swelled up. An injured Bhardwaj was shifted to hospital. He later filed a police complaint.

The police have registered a case of unlawful assembly, rioting and assault with dangerous weapons, and have taken up a case against the accused.

"There are no CCTV cameras nearby that captured the assault incident. We are depending on the description of the complainant to trace the accused," said a senior police officer.