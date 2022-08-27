38-year-old sets himself ablaze over squabble with wife, dies

A 38-year-old man, who allegedly set himself on fire in front of the Jigani Police Station in the city on Thursday, succumbed to his injuries while being treated at Victoria Hospital, a few hours after admission.

The deceased is Ratheesh, a resident of Jigani near Anekal. He was working in a private firm. Police said Ratheesh was distressed over his wife Kavitha, a staff nurse at the government hospital in Jigani, filing a police complaint against him in connection with a domestic row.

Kavitha visited the police station along with her father Mahadeva. Ratheesh, who realised that she was filing a plaint against him, went to the station and waited outside. Later, he poured petrol on himself and set himself ablaze. After the fire spread, Ratheesh ran into the police station. The police officers managed to douse the fire by pouring water on him and rushed him to Victoria Hospital. Ratheesh had sustained more than 70 per cent burn injuries and did not respond to the treatment. He succumbed to his injuries at around 11 pm.

Ratheesh and Kavitha fell in love around 10 years ago when they were working together in a company. They got married despite opposition from their families. They lived away from their families. The couple had frequent fights over Ratheesh’s alcoholism.

Kavitha contacted her father and asked for his help in solving their issues. Mahadeva tried to counsel the couple. The couple, however, did not comply. Kavitha then went to the police station to file a complaint. Ratheesh set himself on fire before the complaint was registered.

Police have registered a case of unnatural death.