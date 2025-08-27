Menu
Week after rescue of commuters from stranded Monorail trains, MMRDA suspends 2 staffers for ‘lapses’

As many as 582 passengers were rescued from a Monorail train stuck between Mysore Colony and Bhakti Park by deploying snorkel ladders, as the train could not be towed back.
Last Updated : 27 August 2025, 04:22 IST
Published 27 August 2025, 04:22 IST
India NewsMumbaiMaharashtraMMRDA

