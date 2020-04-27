50-year-old coronavirus-positive patient ends life in Bengaluru

A 50-year old man who was reportedly coronavirus-positive allegedly committed suicide by jumping from a building in Victoria hospital on Monday morning.

According to preliminary investigating the police said, the incident has happened around 9 am. The deceased has been identified as patient number 466.

He jumped to his death from the third floor of a trauma centre. The police suspect that he has jumped through the window. The staff of the trauma centre heard a huge noise, when they came out they found the body of the patient on the ground floor.

Doctors have told police that the deceased had developed respiratory problems, but it was not at the critical stage. He may have jumped to death over depression of getting infected with coronavirus, said an officer who reached the spot on learning about the incident.

Patient 466 was unmarried, and was staying with his brother and other family members in Tilak Nagar. He was suffering from kidney-related issues and was undergoing treatment for it.

After the staff served him a plate of idli for breakfast, the patient asked for more. When the staff went to bring him idli, the patient jumped from the emergency exit.

The jurisdictional VV Puram police are collecting more details about the patient and also questioning few staff about how he jumped from the trauma centre when they were many staff.

This will be the first case of suicide over coronavirus, if the officials confirm that the exact reason behind his extreme step is coronavirus infection.