Attacked by lover's friends, doctor in coma

A 27-year-old doctor who allegedly uploaded his girlfriend’s nude pictures on social media slipped into a coma after a brutal attack by her outraged friends.

Vikash, 27, hailing from Chennai and a resident BTM Layout, studied MBBS in Ukraine. He came to Bengaluru four months ago, after practising for two years in Chennai, and was preparing for the Medical Council of India Screening Test, also known as the Foreign Medical Graduates Examination (FMGE).

In a complaint to the Begur police, Vikash's elder brother Vijay said he came to know of the attack when he got a phone call from Vikash's girlfriend around 5.30 am on September 11. She told him that her friends Sushil, Gautham and Surya had beaten up Vikash.

Vijay and his family rushed to Bengaluru from Chennai.

On September 8, according to the police, Vikash’s girlfriend checked his laptop to find that he had opened an Instagram account and uploaded her nudes. The two got into a fight over the posts.

She then told her friend Sushil about the posting. He called Vikash over to his house. She and Vikash went to Sushil's house in New Mico Layout late on September 10. There, with Sushil, Gautham, and Surya, she questioned Vikash about the posts. The friends allegedly started assaulting him.

The woman told the police she got a phone call and stepped out to take it. When she returned after 30-40 minutes, she found Vikash lying unconscious on the floor. She called a colleague and took Vikash to a nearby hospital where doctors refused to treat him. She rushed him to St John's around 4 am on Sunday.

“We have no idea what exactly happened between them and my brother. Doctors say his chances of survival are low because he has sustained head injuries,” Vijay told DH.

The Begur police have registered an attempt-to-murder case. They detained Sushil on Tuesday evening and are questioning him. They are looking for the two others who allegedly attacked Vikash.