Australian expat run over by Bengaluru auto driver for refusing to pay extra money

An Australian expat living in Bengaluru for the past 10 years says an auto driver robbed him of his phone and ran him over when he refused to pay him extra money.

Gary John Newman hailed the auto from Church Street around 4 pm on October 6. His destination was CV Raman Nagar. The driver asked for Rs 200, and Newman agreed.

At Kaggadasapura Main Road, before Newman’s drop-off point, one of the tyres of the auto got punctured. The Aussie said he got off the vehicle and decided to pay the driver Rs 300 instead of Rs 200 as he sympathised with him over the puncture.

But the auto driver allegedly demanded Rs 700. Newman refused to pay up and started taking the auto’s pictures on his phone. The driver snatched his phone and drove the auto over Newman, inflicting injuries on him.

By the time passersby helped Newman, the driver fled the scene. Newman called a family friend named Snigdha. She rushed to the spot and got him first aid.

The next morning, Newman and his friend reported the incident to the police.

Police inspected the crime scene and are reviewing CCTV footage to trace the driver.

A resident of Amarjyothi Layout, Newman worked for many companies and retired four years ago. He’s currently staying on a tourist visa.

