Baig sees rival's hand, demands CBI probe

Senior Congress leader and Shivajinagar MLA, R Roshan Baig, claimed on Wednesday that his adversaries dragged him into the IMA cheating case in order to defame him.

In a series of tweets, Baig said a politician who had been trying to emerge as the face of the Muslim community had been spreading rumours among the aggrieved investors against him and demanded that Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy order a CBI probe into the case. He did not name the politician.

"After my recent political fallouts, some of my adversaries have made a full-fledged attempt at assassinating my character by orchestrating a series of events using underhanded methods. The entire hitjob has been carried out using a baseless, un-investigated audio recording," he tweeted.

Another tweet read: "I was informed that a good chunk of people seen at the protests outside IMA Jewels were mobilised to mix in with the people who were actually aggrieved to intensify the situation, by a politician who has been trying very hard to become the "face of the community."

Baig had recently slammed the Congress legislature party leader Siddaramaiah and KPCC president Dinesh Gundu Rao for neglecting Muslims. One of his main grouses was that the Congress leadership had been giving prominence to Chamarajpet MLA, B Z Zameer Ahmed Khan, who is currently the Minister for Minorities Welfare and Food and Civil Supplies.

On Monday, IMA Group founder Mohammed Mansoor Khan, who is now missing, purportedly released an audio clip, accusing Baig of not returning Rs 400 crore that he had paid him.

Addressing a press conference, Baig said the case was fit for a CBI probe and promised to fully cooperate with the investigators. "I have nothing to do with the IMA Group. I have not taken money from it. I am not a typical politician. I am an activist," he claimed and demanded that those involved be hanged.