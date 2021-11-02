Bengaluru boy arrested for posting offensive comment against Puneeth Rajkumar on Instagram

The Cyber Crime Wing of the Bengaluru City Police on Monday evening arrested a boy for posting an offensive post against Sandalwood's Power Star Late Puneeth Rajkumar, who recently died of Cardiac arrest.

The boy had allegedly posted an offensive post on his Instagram account with a beer bottle. Even as the post was going viral on social media platforms, a person associated with one of the political parties took a screenshot of the post and drew the attention of the Bengaluru City Police by tagging them on Twitter.

Alerted by the post, the City police immediately forwarded the complaint to the cyber wing who swung into action and arrested the boy on Monday evening. Following the post that was not only derogatory but abusive in nature, many netizens had demanded police to take action against the boy and his friends. In his post, the boy and his friends had carried a beer bottle in their car and clicked a photo of the bottle and posted an offensive comment that would mean 'nothing can stop them having a beer and ..... on the actor's grave.' The city police had banned the sale of liquor as a preventive measure to avoid any untoward incidents soon after the demise of Puneeth Rajkumar.

Even as hundreds of people on Twitter began to express their anger, Commissioner of Police, Kamal Pant personally replied to a tweet that the accused in the incident has been nabbed. Sources in the city police revealed that officials are interrogating the accused and may also take action against others who were with him in the car and clicked pictures and encouraged him to upload the same with offensive comments.

