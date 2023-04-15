Bengaluru: Man caught selling tiger claws

A 55-year-old man was arrested for selling tiger claws by the Vishweshwarapuram police in Chamarajpet on Tuesday.

The arrested, Raghukumar, is a farmer from Chikkamagaluru.

On receiving information that a man is attempting to sell tiger claws at 4th Main Road in Chamarajpet, a police team arrived to find the person with a bag and discovered five tiger claws in his possession.

Raghukumar told police he bought the claws from tribals in Chikkamagaluru and wanted to sell them for a higher price in Bengaluru. A senior officer said tiger claws are in demand as people believe they bring good fortune or bestow courage on those wearing them as pendants. The seized claws were handed to the forest department.

Police are making efforts to trace the men who tried to sell the tiger claws to Raghukumar. “He could be hiding information and making false claims about the tribespeople. We plan to subject him to a brain-mapping test,” said the officer.