<p>Bengaluru: A 28-year-old woman allegedly died by suicide at her Sidedahalli home on Bengaluru’s outskirts on Saturday, reportedly driven by dowry harassment and her husband’s alleged affair.</p>.<p>Her mother’s complaint stated that Poojashree, married to Nandish for three years, had a 10-month-old daughter. Both worked at a private company.</p>.Dowry’s cruel hold on marriage.<p>It is alleged that Nandish was in a relationship with another woman. When confronted, he allegedly subjected Poojashree to physical and mental abuse and demanded more dowry.</p>.<p>Family elders tried to mediate on multiple occasions, with Nandish promising to change. However, the harassment is said to have continued.</p>.<p>Based on the complaint, the Bagalgunte police registered a case.</p>