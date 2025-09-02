Menu
Bengaluru: Driven by ‘dowry torture, husband’s affair’, woman dies by suicide

It is alleged that Nandish was in a relationship with another woman. When confronted, he allegedly subjected Poojashree to physical and mental abuse and demanded more dowry.
Last Updated : 01 September 2025, 21:07 IST
Published 01 September 2025, 21:07 IST
