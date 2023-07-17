Bengaluru man stages hit-and-run in attempt to kill pregnant wife

A four months' pregnant woman had to abort her foetus after meeting with a road accident. If this wasn't bad enough, she later discovered that the accident was a conspiracy hatched by her husband to kill her.

The accident occurred on December 31, 2022, in KIADB Layout near Bagalur, North Bengaluru.

Chaitanya, the victim, was returning home from a Bharatanatyam class on a two-wheeler when a speeding Tata Sumo hit her from behind and drove off. Passersby noticed her lying in a pool of blood and rushed her to the hospital.

She had to eventually abort the baby as she became immobile after the crash.

Police investigations showed that the woman's husband, Aravinda R, hired a contract killer named Uday Kumar to murder her following a family dispute.

Police have arrested both of them.

Police sources said Aravinda paid Kumar Rs 2.5 lakh to buy a second-hand car and crash into his wife’s two-wheeler. Chaitanya had no clue about the planned crash before the police solved the case recently.

Plot well-planned

Aravinda knew Chaitanya’s daily routine and decide to stage a hit-and-run.

Police noted that he had surveyed CCTV cameras and marked a location where there was no surveillance.

The Devanahalli traffic police initially registered a hit-and-run case, but couldn’t find any clue about the crash. Traffic police grew suspicious and transferred the case to the Bagalur police, a police officer said.

After taking up the case, Bagalur police searched all garages and found a Tata Sumo, which led them to the two suspects.

During the initial interrogation, Aravinda told the police that his wife had refused to give him a divorce.

Bagalur police have now booked him and Kumar for attempted murder.