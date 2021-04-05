Bengaluru man strangles sister, leaves body on rail track to pass it off as suicide

B'luru man strangles sister, leaves body on train track

Railway police have arrested a 24-year-old man for killing his sister on Monday suspecting her of having an affair. 

Although they initially thought the deceased Magala was a minor, they ascertained during the probe that she was 20 years old.

In the early hours of Monday, a resident in an apartment complex close to the Horamavu railway underpass alerted the police to someone placing a dead body on the railway track.

The Hoysala patrol police rushed to the spot and removed the body from the track as a goods
train was about to cross the place in five minutes’ time. They later reported the incident to the railway police. 

Police checked the video feeds in nearby CCTV cameras and found a man 
carrying the woman’s body in an auto-rickshaw and leaving it on the railway track. Based on the clue, police detained Ravi Kiran, a Horamavu resident. 

Ravi told police that he suspected his sister Magala of having an affair with someone.

So he strangled her with her dupatta and later tried to lay the body on the tracks to make it appear like a suicide. 

“We’re waiting for the post-mortem report to confirm if the woman was pregnant,” an investigating officer said, adding that Ravi has been sent to judicial custody.

