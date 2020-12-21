Bengaluru riots case: NIA arrests 17 persons

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) officials have arrested 17 accused persons on Monday for their involvement in the riots at KG Halli police station on August 11.

According to NIA officials the arrested are part of the violent attack and large scale rioting following the Facebook post by P Naveen, nephew of Akhanda Srinivas Murthy, MLA of Pulakeshinagar constituency.

The arrested are identified as Mohammed Sharieff, Mohd Ateef, Shabbar Khan, Irfan Khan, Azil Pasha, Akbar Khan, Sayyed Sohel Torvi, Saddam alias Kareem, Mohammed Kaleem Ahmed, Muhammed Mudassir Kaleem, Naqeeb Pasha, Kaleemulla alias Shahrukh, Imran Ahmed, Mohammed Azhar, Rubah Waqas, Imran Ahmed and Shaik Ajmal.

During investigation the NIA officials have found that the SDPI leaders Mohammed Sharieff, president of Bengaluru District, SDPI, Imran Ahmed, SDPI president of KG Halli Ward, along with other senior leaders like Rubah Waqas, Shabbar Khan, Shaik Ajmal and others had conducted meetings at Thanisandra and KG Halli wards in Bengaluru on August 18 evening wherein they conspired, mobilised and led the crowd gathered at KG Halli Police station to attack the police personnel, causing huge damage to the public and police vehicles.

Similarly, accused Abbas, president of SDPI Nagawara ward had also mobilised large numbers of people at the KG Halli police station through his associates Azil Pasha, Irfan Khan and Akbar Khan.

The case was initially registered at KG Halli police station after the riots, it was being invested by the Central Crime Branch of Bengaluru and later it was transferred to NIA. The investigation of NIA also revealed that the social media channels like Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp were used to spread terror among people and mobilised them from far away places to gather at KG Halli and DJ Halli police stations. Accused Saddam, Sayed Sohel, Kaleemulla were active social media users who participated in riots and also instigated others to gather at the KG Halli police station.

In a case registered at KG Halli police station, so far 187 persons have been arrested. Another case of riots registered at DJ Halli police station is also being investigated by NIA.