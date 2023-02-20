B'luru: Double murder suspects shot, held by police

Bengaluru: Sports tourney double murder suspects shot, arrested by police

The victims were caught in crossfire as the five went on a rampage after a fight over car parking

Muthi-ur-Rahman Siddiqui
Muthi-ur-Rahman Siddiqui, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Feb 20 2023, 00:54 ist
  • updated: Feb 20 2023, 03:19 ist
Representative image. credit: iStock Photo

Two of five suspects wanted for the double murder during a sports tournament at Doddabelavangala on Bengaluru's northern outskirts were shot and arrested on Sunday.

One of them is Vinay, son of a former president of Hulikunte gram panchayat, who was associated with the Congress. The tourney was sponsored by a local BJP leader who aspires to contest Assembly polls from Doddaballapur.

The five-member group had fatally stabbed Bharath Kumar, a private firm employee, and Prateek, a PUC student, on Feb 17. The victims were caught in crossfire as the five went on a rampage after a fight over car parking.

Around 4.15 am on Sunday, Vinay and his friend Trimurthy were shot in the leg by police near a railway gate in Doddaballapur town, Bengaluru Rural Superintendent of Police Mallikarjun Baldandi said. Police had received a tip that they would come to receive money. "They tried to attack two constables. The inspector opened fire in self-defence," Baldandi said. 

Police have banned politically sponsored sports tournaments until the Assembly polls are over. 

Check out DH's latest videos

Double Murder
Bengaluru news
Crime
Bengaluru Police
Sports tournament

