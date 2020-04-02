Bengaluru techie 'assaults' cop, booked

The Thalagattapura police said Pradeep Kumar, a resident of Konanakunte, was coming from Thalaghattapura on March 30, around 1:45 pm on his two-wheeler.

The police stopped him near the NICE junction to check his pass. But Kumar rode away abusing the police. After five minutes, he was back on the road. When the police stopped him, he said there was some emergency at home and needs to rush.

Police let him go after warning him not to roam unnecessarily.

Around 8.30 pm, Kumar came back. However, when the police tried to stop him to check his pass, he pushed the barricade and drove away.

The police chased him and took him to the Thlagattapura police station around 9:15 pm. He assaulted head constable Jayarama for asking him details. He was detained and remanded in judicial custody.