Boy serious after mongoose hunter’s bullet hits him

A 12-year-old boy was severely injured after his neighbour accidentally shot at him while hunting a mongoose in Sonnenahalli near Kengeri Satellite Town under Jnanabarathi police station limits on Tuesday evening.

The injured has been identified as Asif, a resident of Sonnenahalli.

The suspect has been identified as Kumara, a resident of the same village.

The incident happened between 5 and 5.30 pm when Kumara was trying to fire at a mongoose commonly found in the area.

However, Kumara missed the target and hit Asif who was playing nearby. Asif sustained severe injuries and collapsed.

Quoting an eyewitness, Ramesh B, deputy commissioner of police (West), said Kumara was trying to hunt a mongoose when he shot at Asif, who has been admitted to a private hospital where he is battling for life.

Ramesh instructed his sub-ordinates to nab Kumara and seize the weapon.

“We are yet to ascertain what weapon Kumara used. A case under the Arms Act and attempt to murder will be taken up against the suspect and further investigation in the case is on,” Ramesh added.