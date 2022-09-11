CCB busts rave party at villa owned by Ragini's 'close friend'

The CCB recently raided a rave party held in a villa owned by Srinivas Subramanya alias Sri, one of the accused in the Sandalwood drugs scandal, and arrested eight individuals for "obscene dance and prostitution".

The Central Crime Branch (CCB) said it raided village number 735 located at Jade Garden in Anwar Layout, Sadahalli, in northern Bengaluru on the night of September 6 based on a specific tip-off. Subramanya, who was accused number 18 in the infamous drug case, had rented the villa to be used for the rave party. He has now gone absconding, a CCB source said.

Hassan native Subramanya was considered close to Kannada actor Ragini Dwivedi who was arrested in the drug case along with another film star Sanjjanaa Galrani. The CCB had raided the villa in the past, too, and arrested and charged Subramanya. A court later released him on bail.

According to the CCB, many young men and women attended the party, got drunk and danced obscenely to loud music.

The eight individuals arrested during the raid are Vishal, 41, Kamlesh Jain, 40, Shailesh Kataria, 46, Nandesh, 40, Manish, 32, Ankit Jain, 32, Vinod, 44, and Mahaveer. Six young women from outside Karnataka, who were allegedly lured with money for prostitution, were rescued during the raid. Rahul alias Arjul, the middleman who brought the young women, is absconding, CCB sources said.

The CCB is investigating whether drugs were consumed at the party.

A case under the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act has been registered at the International Airport police station.