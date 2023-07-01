CCB seize e-cigarettes worth Rs 5L from Church Street shop in Bengaluru

The Central Crime Branch (CCB) raided an outlet on Church Street and seized e-cigarette products worth Rs 5 Lakh on Thursday.
The CCB said the women protection squad raided ‘The Smoke Shop’ after receiving information that the outlet was selling e-cigarettes and their filling products, which are banned in India, and arrested two men named Abdulla Amid (26) and Arfat (23).
The cops seized 600 e-cigarettes, 100 e-cigarette liquid flavours, e-cigarette pods, batteries and a few foreign-brand cigars. Police confirmed that the seized products are all imported. A case has been registered.
