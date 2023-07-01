CCB seize e-cigarettes worth Rs 5L from Church Street shop in Bengaluru

CCB seize e-cigarettes worth Rs 5L in Bengaluru

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Jul 01 2023, 22:11 ist
  • updated: Jul 02 2023, 03:48 ist
Representative Image. Credit: Pixabay

The Central Crime Branch (CCB) raided an outlet on Church Street and seized e-cigarette products worth Rs 5 Lakh on Thursday. 

The CCB said the women protection squad raided ‘The Smoke Shop’ after receiving information that the outlet was selling e-cigarettes and their filling products, which are banned in India, and arrested two men named Abdulla Amid (26) and Arfat (23).

The cops seized 600 e-cigarettes, 100 e-cigarette liquid flavours, e-cigarette pods, batteries and a few foreign-brand cigars. Police confirmed that the seized products are all imported. A case has been registered.

 

 

 

 

 

Bengaluru
Bengaluru news
E-cigarette
Church Street

