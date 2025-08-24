Karnataka set to get more medical seats this year

<p>Bengaluru: Karnataka is likely to get more MBBS seats for the ongoing medical seat counseling pool with the National Medical Commission (NMC) allowing addition of fresh seats.</p>.<p>Following the communication by the NMC, the Medical Counseling Committee (MCC) has issued a communication about revised schedule for second round of counseling. </p>.<p>“In order to include newly authorised MBBS seats in Round 2 of UG Counseling 2025, the competent authority has decided to start Round 2 of the UG counseling 2025 from August 29, tentatively. However, the revised schedule for the Round 2 will be published shortly,” reads the communication from the MCC.</p>.<p>According to officials from the Department of Medical Education, this year NMC did not consider enhancement of seats for any college. “We had sought enhancement of seats for most government-run institutions including Bengaluru Medical College and Research Institute. But, none got clearance from NMC for additional seats. However, as NMC has announced that the process of increasing MBBS seats is under progress, we are confident of getting at least 50% of what we sought for,” said a senior official of the department.</p>.ED arrests Karnataka Congress MLA Veerendra 'Puppy' in illegal betting case, recovers Rs 12 crore in cash.<p>As per the details available from the seat matrix released earlier, 9,263 MBBS seats were available in the state for the current academic year. The department had submitted a request seeking enhancement of 800 seats at the government-run institutions.</p>.<p>“For most of the colleges we had sought 50 additional seats while for two institutions 100 seats were sought depending on facilities available there. Even if the NMC considers 50% of our demand, we will be getting at least 400 more seats for the second round which will be available for poor meritorious students,” added the official.</p>.<p>The Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) has resumed option entry for the second round of seat allotment for medical courses, but with the communication from MCC the authorities said they will wait for the revised schedule.</p>.<p>“If we get additional seats, we will add them to the pool and update the matrix. As we have just opened the option entry for students, it will not affect the process or the aspirants,” clarified H Prasanna Executive Director KEA.</p>.<p>It can be recalled that NMC had pointed to various infrastructure deficiencies during its visit to colleges in Karnataka and denied permission for enhancement of seats. However, by providing undertaking the state government tried to convince the NMC, which did not work. Even new colleges proposed at Ramanagara and Kanakapura were rejected by the NMC.</p>