Class 6 boy ends life, blames 13-year-old friend in death note

A 12-year-old boy allegedly killed himself after a tiff with a 13-year-old friend and blamed him in a purported death note.

The class 6 student used a sari that doubled up as a cradle for his younger brother to hang himself at the family's home in Basaveshwara Nagar, North Bengaluru, on Wednesday evening.

He had locked himself in to make sure nobody saw him or tried to save him. His mother got worried when he didn't come out of the room or respond to her calls. The door had to be broken open.

In the purported death note, the boy stated that he was killing himself because of his friend who lives in the same locality. The two are said to have had a childish tiff.

The deceased boy's parents have not filed a police complaint, saying it's common for children to fight over petty issues. His mother lamented to the police that her son had killed himself over such a trivial issue. She asked the police not to question her son's friend.

Basaveshwara Nagar police have taken up a case of unnatural death.