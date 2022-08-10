College-goer dies after car rams into container truck

A 19-year-old girl died and four others sustained injuries when the car they were travelling in rammed into a truck near Kanakapura bridge on NICE Road in the early hours on Tuesday.

Preliminary reports said the car driver crashed into the container truck’s rear end. While Sushmitha, a resident of Mangammanapalya near Bommanahalli, died, her co-passengers Yeshwanth, 14, Saraswathamma, 37, Jayamma, 60, and Abhishek, 23, were injured.

A native of Mandya, Sushmitha pursued a degree programme and was attending a computer course in the city.

Over-speeding

Based on preliminary investigation, police said Sushmitha’s relative Abhishek was driving the car.

The group was returning from Doddagangavadi village in Nagamangala taluk in Mandya district after attending a function on Monday morning.

A group of family members travelled in another car. An over-speeding Abhishek lost control of the vehicle on a curve near Kanakapura Bridge on NICE Road around 1 am.

Noticing a container truck moving ahead of his vehicle, he tried to move the car to the right, but ended up hitting the truck from behind.

The family members in the other car spotted the damaged car and alerted the police.

NICE Road staff and Kumaraswamy Layout traffic police rushed to the spot and shifted the injured people to a private hospital, even as Abhishek remained stuck inside the damaged car.

He was pulled out of the vehicle later and shifted to the hospital.

Sushmitha was declared brought dead by the doctors. Abhishek has been shifted to NIMHANS while the injured are undergoing treatment at the private hospital. Jayamma’s condition is critical, police said.

Saraswathamma told the Kumaraswamy Layout traffic police that Abhishek was racing with the car in which the other family members were travelling.

Based on the statement of the injured people, police have registered a case against Abhishek.