College student fatally assaulted by bike-borne assailants in Bengaluru

The incident occurred during a busy time when more than 50 to 60 students were walking on the road after their classes ended.

H M Chaithanya Swamy, DHNS , Bengaluru,
  • Jul 04 2023, 00:53 ist
  • updated: Jul 04 2023, 03:13 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

A 17-year-old college student was fatally assaulted by two miscreants on a motorcycle near his college in West Bengaluru.

Sohail, a first-year PUC student at a private college in Manjunathanagar, had just walked 50 meters from the college around 2.40 pm when two men on a bike attacked him with what is suspected to be knives, and sped off.

Also Read | 2 held for brutally assaulting doctor in Kerala hospital

The incident occurred during a busy time when more than 50 to 60 students were walking on the road after their classes ended. Sohail suffered severe injuries to his thigh and hand, resulting in profuse bleeding. He was immediately rushed to the hospital, but succumbed to his injuries around 4.30 pm.

Sohail's father, Khadar Wali, who works as an interior designer, is yet to file a formal police complaint.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) Laxman B Nimbargi has formed a special team to nab the culprits.

The Basaveshwaranagar police are currently investigating the murder case. Sources indicate that major clues have been obtained regarding the attackers. However, police are yet to determine the motive.

