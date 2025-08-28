Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeentertainment

Ram Charan begins 'Peddi' shoot in Mysuru with grand song sequence

Ram Charan joined the sets in Mysuru on Ganesh Chaturthi and reportedly shot an opening song sequence with over 1000 dancers.
Last Updated : 28 August 2025, 05:43 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 28 August 2025, 05:43 IST
Entertainment Newsram charanJanhvi KapoorTrendingShivarajkumar

Follow us on :

Follow Us