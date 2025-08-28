Ram Charan begins 'Peddi' shoot in Mysuru with grand song sequence

<p>Actor Ram Charan has kickstarted the much-awaited schedule of his upcoming movie, <em>Peddi</em>, helmed by Buchi Babu Sana. Ram Charan joined the sets in Mysuru on Ganesh Chaturthi and reportedly shot an opening song sequence with over 1000 dancers.</p><p>From undergoing rigourous training to sporting striking makeovers, the RRR actor has undergone a powerful physical transformation for the role. Known for his intense portrayals, Ram Charan is leaving no stone unturned to embody the character. Produced by Venkata Satish Kilaru’s Vriddhi Cinemas and presented by Mythri Movie Makers and Sukumar Writings, <em>Peddi</em> is being mounted on a massive canvas with sky-high expectations.</p><p>Immersing themselves in the festive spirit of Ganesh Chaturthi, the team of <em>Peddi</em> also took to social media and sent out wishes.</p>.<p>The grand song is choreographed by Jani Master and is scored by the Mozart of Madras, AR Rahman. Reports suggest that the song is an addictive foot tapping-number giving the perfect intro of Ram Charan’s character in the movie.</p><p>With Ram Charan showcasing energetic mass steps with his trademark grace and screen presence, the song being shot on a grand scale with a high budget being allocated is set to be one of the major highlights of the film and a thrilling treat for fans across the nation. Meanwhile, the first look title glimpse and Ram Charan’s makeover pictures have already sparked immense buzz and curiosity among fans and cinema lovers.</p><p>Helmed by Buchi Babu Sana, the movie stars Ram Charan, Janhvi Kapoor and Karunada Chakravarthy, Shiva Rajkumar has been roped into a pivotal role. Apart from these powerhouses, the movie also stars Jagapathi Babu and Divyendu Sharma in key supporting roles. Peddi is scheduled for a pan-India release on March 27, 2026.</p>