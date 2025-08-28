Menu
Praggnanandhaa qualifies for Grand Chess Tour finale; Wesley So wins Sinquefield

With Maxime Vachier-Lagrave of France already the highest point scorer in the Grand Chess Tour, Levon Aronian also qualified for the GCT grand finale along with Caruana and Pragganandhaa.
Last Updated : 28 August 2025, 05:46 IST
Published 28 August 2025, 05:46 IST
