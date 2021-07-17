Couple’s decomposed bodies found near Nelamangala

The bodies of a couple were found in a highly decomposed condition in a village near Nelamangala Town on Thursday evening.

Sixty-year-old pushcart corn vendor Muniyappa and his 55-year-old wife Lakshmamma, residents of Visveswarapura, allegedly killed themselves after they learnt of Lakshmamma’s cancer and knew they would not be able to muster the money needed for her treatment.

The bodies were found in the house where the couple lived. Nelamangala Town police suspect that the couple may have swallowed poison or some pills.

Local residents last saw them on July 11.

Noticing the foul odour wafting in from the direction of the couple’s house, neighbours suspected the couple could be dead and alerted the police.

A senior police official described the bodies as highly decomposed and lying on the floor of the house.

“We have learnt that Lakshmamma had cancer and the couple didn’t have money for her treatment,” the officer said. “They were depressed over their health and financial status, which could be the reason for their extreme step.”