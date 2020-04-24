Dunzo delivery boy held for selling two-headed snake

The Central Crime Branch (CCB) police arrested two people, including a Dunzo delivery boy, for selling a two-headed snake for Rs 50 lakh.

The duo — identified as Mohammad Rizwan (26) and Azar Khan (27), both

residents of Gurappanapalya on Banneraghatta Road — were using the Dunzo delivery bag to transport the snake, also called the ‘double engine snake’.

Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime) Sandeep Patil said: “We have rescued the snake that belongs to the Boidae family, commonly called as Sand Boa. We have seized a scooter and three mobile phones from the arrested duo.”

The reptile is protected under Schedule-4 of the Wildlife Protection Act 1972, Patil said. The snake is believed to have medicinal value.

Rizwan works as a delivery executive for Dunzo, while his friend Azar Khan

packed the snake in the delivery bag. The snake is in high demand and goes for nearly Rs 60 lakh in the international market.

After receiving information about the duo’s attempt to sell the snake, a team of CCB officials rushed to Basappa Garden near the Sarakki signal in JP Nagar and nabbed them on Wednesday evening.

“We will summon Dunzo officials to check how such things happened and what preventive measures they will take to plug any loopholes so that these things don’t happen again,” Patil said. A case under the Wildlife Protection Act has been registered against the duo based on a complaint filed by the Range Forest Officer (RFO), Kaggalipura.