Elderly man hangs self from skywalk off metro station

A 74-year-old man allegedly took his life by hanging himself from the railings of a skywalk near the Nagasandra metro station in North Bengaluru on Tuesday morning. The victim has been identified as Mohan Das.

According to police, they found an Aadhaar card on Das, which showed his residential address as Goraguntepalya near Yeshwantpur.

“But when we went to the location, we did not find any of his family members. The residents of the neighbourhood also did not recognise Das or know anything about his family members,” an investigating officer said.

Police said the incident occurred between 10:30 am and 11 am. Das hanged himself using his dhoti. The public alerted the jurisdictional Peenya police around 11 am. By the time they reached the spot, Das was dead.

The police suspect Das was a labourer. “We don’t have many details about him. We will know more details only after tracing his family members. We suspect he ended his life as he was suffering from depression,” the officer said.

The body is kept at the MS Ramaiah Hospital mortuary. A case of unnatural death has been registered at the Peenya police station and further investigations are on.