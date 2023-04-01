Engineer murdered by colleagues over parking dispute in apartment in Bengaluru

A 28-year-old employee of a private firm was killed by his colleagues over parking their motorbikes at the building they were residing in at Srinivasapura.

On Thursday morning, another employee of the same company, who lived in the same building, discovered the deceased employee under his cot.

Janardhan Bhat, an engineer at Uniox Digital Solutions India Private Limited in Kogilu near Yelahanka, was strangled to death by Sulaiman and Rizwan. The Yelahanka police have formed a special team to capture the suspects who are on the run.

The company owners provided accommodation for their employees in rented flats located in Sai Samruddhi Apartment at Srinivasapura, and both Bhat and the accused were residents of the same flat.

The owner of the firm, Hemalatha, filed a complaint stating that she was informed about Bhat’s death by her employee, Areef Pasha. Pasha reported that the accused had an altercation with Bhat around 12 am on March 29, regarding the parking of their motorbikes in the building’s parking lot. After the altercation, Pasha and another tenant intervened and took the accused men back to their room.

The following day, around 9 am, Pasha went to Bhat’s room and found him underneath the cot, with his hands and legs tied, his mouth covered with tape, and a wire around his neck.

Hemalatha rushed to the spot to find Bhat dead. She said Sulaiman and Rizwan, working as TV and air conditioner technicians, killed Bhat.

Bhat’s body was handed over to his family after post-mortem.