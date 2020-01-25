FIR against 2 BWSSB engineers for polluting lake in Bengaluru

Two BWSSB engineers have been booked for polluting the Chunchaghatta Lake as they failed to stop the sewage water flowing into the waterbody.

In a complaint on Thursday, Lingegowda, assistant executive engineer, BBMP lake department, said he was in-charge of the lake and in 2018, had revived the lake and restored the flow of

rainwater to the lake.

But recently, he noticed foul smell emanating from the lake and found that the BWSSB was letting sewage water directly into the waterbody.

He brought the issue to the notice of BWSSB engineer Raghavendra and AEE Ramesh. On January 6, he also conducted a joint inspection to rectify the problem and showed that the sewage water was entering the lake.

Despite promising to stop the sewage water in three days, the officials did not rectify the issue so far. Lingegowda further added that the continuous flow of sewage would destroy the shape of the lake and people may face health problems.

The BWSSB is violating the National Green Tribunal order by letting the sewage water into the lake and sought action against Raghavendra, engineer, BWSSB south division, and Ramesh, AEE, BWSSB, waste water management.

Based on the complaint, the Konanakunte police have filed an FIR against both the officials and have charged them under section 277 (fouling water of public spring or reservoir).