Man collapses inside Metro, dies; Staff booked

FIR against metro staff after elderly man collapses inside train, dies

  • Jul 25 2023, 00:41 ist
  • updated: Jul 25 2023, 02:19 ist
Representative image. Credit: DH Photo

Police have booked BMRCL staff for causing death by negligence after an elderly man collapsed inside a metro train and died a few hours later. 

The son of the deceased man is Muthuraj T, an inspector at the Bangalore Development Authority (BDA). 

In a complaint at the Baiyappanahalli police station, Muthuraj said his father, Thimmegowda (67), died because the staff of Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) failed to arrange timely medical assistance for him. 

On July 20, around 9 pm, Thimmegowda boarded the metro at Baiyappanahalli to travel to Kengeri. He planned to take a bus to Chamarajanagar, his home district. 

But he collapsed inside the metro train soon after it departed from the SV Road station. 

Fellow passengers attended to him but it wasn't possible to deboard him for immediate medical treatment. They finally managed to deboard him at the MG Road metro station. 

At the MG Road metro station, Thimmegowda lay on the platform for 15-20 minutes. Security guards and other BMRCL staff neither provided help nor called the ambulance, according to the complaint. 

Amid frantic calls from Muthuraj, one of the passengers helped shift Thimmegowda to a private hospital on Infantry Road by an auto-rickshaw at 11.15 am. Thimmegowda died there at 11.57 am. 

Bengaluru
Namma Metro
BMRCL

