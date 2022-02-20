FIR over illegal flex boards around Corporation Circle

Police have registered a case against unidentified people for putting up illegal flex banners, hoardings and buntings around Corporation Circle congratulating Congress MLC B K Hariprasad last week.

Hariprasad was felicitated at an event at the Town Hall on Friday following his appointment as the leader of the opposition in the Legislative Council.

Halasuru Gate police opened the case under the Karnataka Open Place Disfigurement Act following a complaint from Saidatta, a social worker from Ashok Nagar. He argued the advertisements violated a ban imposed by the high court and disfigured the city.

A police officer said the advertisements were likely put up by youth Congress leaders. "We are going to verify the people responsible and take necessary action against them," he added.

