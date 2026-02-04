<p>New Delhi: The Competition Commission on Wednesday ordered a detailed probe against IndiGo for unfair business practices, little over two months after the country's largest airline cancelled thousands of flights due to operational issues.</p>.<p>In a 16-page order, the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/competition-commission-of-india">Competition Commission of India</a> (CCI) said that by cancelling thousands of flights, which constituted a significant portion of the scheduled capacity, IndiGo effectively withheld its services from the market, creating an artificial scarcity, limiting consumer access to air travel during peak demand.</p>.<p>"Such conduct by a dominant enterprise may be viewed as restricting the provision of services under Section 4(2)(b)(i) of the Act," the regulator said.</p>.IndiGo to adjust long-haul flight schedule; to suspend Copenhagen services from Feb 17.<p>Section 4 of the Competition Act pertains to abuse of dominant position.</p>.<p>Noting that prima-facie the airline's conduct seems to be causing an appreciable adverse effect on competition in India, CCI ordered a detailed investigation by its Director General (DG).</p>.<p>In early December, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/indigo">IndiGo</a> faced massive operational disruptions, and subsequently, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) curtailed the airline's winter schedule by 10 per cent until February 10.</p>.<p>Between December 3 and 5, 2,507 flights were cancelled, and 1,852 flights were delayed, impacting over 3 lakh passengers at airports across the country, the regulator said in a statement on January 20.</p>