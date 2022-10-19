Fire in Bengaluru police station storeroom guts files, batteries

Documents and other materials were destroyed after a fire broke out in an old storeroom at the Wilson Garden police station on Tuesday morning. There was no loss of life.

Staff posted at the police station noticed smoke and fire billowing from the ground-floor storeroom around 6 am. A group of five policemen first tried to douse the fire by pouring water from buckets but that didn’t help. They called the police control room, which alerted the Fire and Emergency Services Department around 6.10 am.

D Ravi Kumar, District Fire Officer (DFO), Jayanagar, said firefighters reached the police station within four minutes with a fire water tanker and put out the fire by 7.15 am before it could spread elsewhere. Files, batteries and other materials stored in the 10x10 feet room were gutted.

According to a senior fire officer, the fire is suspected to have started due to a short circuit but only a thorough investigation will determine the exact cause of the fire.

Srinivas R Gowda, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central), said: “The fire broke in an old storeroom. Nothing major has happened.”

According to sources, old files, batteries and an inverter were kept in the storeroom where the fire broke out. Had the fire spread to an adjacent room, important files, including valuables recovered in criminal cases, would have been destroyed, the sources added.