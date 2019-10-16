Former Alliance University VC hacked to death 

Former Vice chancellor of Alliance University hacked to death at HMT ground in RT nagar on Tuesday night.

The deceased has been identified as Ayyappa, 53.

According to police, around 11 pm on Tuesday, after dinner, Ayyappa stepped out of his house for a walk but did not return. The murder came to light in the morning when his wife Bhavana noticed that he did return last night. She along with others went in search of him. Meanwhile, patrolling police found the body and informed her and she rushed to the spot and identified the body.

Police suspect that there was some dispute about the ownership of Alliance University, that may be one of the reason behind the murder. However senior police officials rushed to the spot and conduct inspection and formed a special team to nab the assailants.

Senior police officer said that, Ayyappa was also involved the the real estate after he quit from the university and he was also took part in separate Lingayath community, investigation would be conducted in all angles, he said.

Bhavana told police that every night after dinner her husband used go for a walk by locking the main door from outside and return and go to sleep so didn't check his return last night.