Gang kidnaps Comed-K official, gets him to sign cheques for Rs 13 lakh

Police are hunting for a gang of eight that abducted an assistant secretary of Comed-K and robbed him of cash, besides making him sign five cheques for Rs 13.60 lakh.

Gururaj R Bhatt was abducted around 9.20 am on February 26 as he rode to his office in Malleswaram on a bike.

One of the abductors confirmed Bhatt's identity and bundled him into a car where five others were seated. Though Bhatt resisted, the abductors threatened him. They drove towards Tumakuru Road via NICE Road.

Bhatt later said in a police complaint the men blindfolded and took him to a farmhouse, where they asked him about his property and accused him of amassing wealth through illegal means. He said one of the kidnappers was speaking to an unknown person and getting updates. They also asked about his fight with his brother in law. They then made him sign three cheques for Rs 1.2 lakh and two cheques for Rs 5 lakh, and demanded another Rs 10 lakh by the next day. They also asked him to register a site in their name in Attibele.

The abductors then took him to Goraguntepalya where, amidst threats of dire things, they made him withdraw Rs 40,000 from an ATM. They released him at 5.30 pm near Goraguntepalya, handed him his bike and left after giving more threats.

Bhatt said the abductors were aged between 22 and 35. Police are checking the CCTV footage to identify them. A police officer said they were exploring all angles, including the role of family members.