How rowdy played key role in murder of Alliance ex-VC

The police arrested a 37-year-old man involved in the murder of former Alliance University vice chancellor Dr Ayyappa Dore in the early hours of Sunday after shooting him in the leg.

The arrested man, Ganesh, a resident of Munireddy Palya in JC Nagar, was taken to Victoria Hospital to treat the bullet wound to his left leg.

Sub-inspector Yellavva and constable Mallikarjun, injured in their effort to arrest the accused, were admitted to a private hospital.

N Shashikumar, DCP (North), said Ganesh, suspected to have played a major role in Dore’s killing, has cases against him in the Kodigehalli and Yelahanka police station limits.

“Efforts are on to track the other accused,” the DCP said. The police official said a police team rushed to nab Ganesh after receiving a tip-off about his hideout near Hebbal. Though the police warned him to surrender, Ganesh attacked Yellavva and Mallikarjun to escape arrest.

RT Nagar police inspector Mithun Shilpi fired a warning shot in the air and later shot Ganesh in the left leg. The encounter took place near the Karnataka State Seeds Corporation Godown near the Hebbal flyover in the Sanjaynagar police station limits, Shashikumar said.

A preliminary investigation revealed that Ganesh was a close friend of Suraj Singh, who took a contract to kill Ayyappa from Alliance University VC, Sudhir Angur.

“We are investigating his involvement in other crimes,” said a police officer, adding that Ganesh owns a puncher repair shop in Munireddy Palya and recently shifted to Byatarayanapura.

The police said Singh met Ganesh three months ago with an invitation to join him in an important case with an offer of Rs 20 lakh and a new car. Investigation revealed that the duo had followed Dore for three months before killing him.

Ganesh arranged the weapon, stabbed Dore one last time to ensure he was done and confirmed his death before fleeing the place.

Dore (53) was hacked to death at the HMT Ground in RT Nagar on the night of October 15, when he went out for a post-dinner walk.