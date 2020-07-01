Husband chases his wife on street, bludgeoned her to death

A 32-year-old man chased his wife on streets and bludgeoned her to death in LavaKusha Nagar in North Bengaluru on Tuesday night.

The deceased has been identified as Hema, 28, a resident of LavaKusha Nagar, she was a garments employee and native of Kunigal in Tumakuru, while the accused husband has been identified as Hemanth, a native of Channarayapatna and driver of tempo traveller (TT) by profession.

He is on run after killing Hema. N Shashi Kumar, deputy commissioner of police (North) said, "the incident happened around 9.30 pm. The couple had a fight over some issue in the evening.

Hemanth first stabbed her, when she tried to escape from him, he chased her on the streets and bludgeoned her to death." Few local residents who witnessed the brutality alerted the police.

Hemanth and Hema got married 12 years ago and they have two children. Over the extreme harassment by Hemanth and fights between them, she wanted to lodge a complaint against him with the police.

Her body has been shifted to the mortuary and a case of murder has been taken up in Rajagopalnagar police station, further investigation is on.

Kumar said, once we catch Hemanth we will know the exact reason behind the incident.